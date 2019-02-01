ISTAF Berlin: Great Britain's Reece Prescod and Kristal Awuah win the 60m races

Reece Prescod and Kristal Awuah both gained wins in personal best times

Great Britain's Reece Prescod and Kristal Awuah set personal bests as they won the 60m races at the ISTAF indoor event in Berlin.

Prescod, 22, set a time of 6.53 seconds to narrowly beat Arthur Cisse of the Ivory Coast, who came second, and third-placed Filippo Tortu of Italy.

In the women's race, 19-year-old Awuah won in 7.19 seconds, beating her previous personal best of 7.30 seconds.

"I am so happy and so excited that I won - I love this track," she said.

"It is just so great to be healthy and to be running fast, I am so satisfied. Indoors means working hard, executing well, feeling powerful and getting out fast."

Awuah finished 0.08 seconds clear of Klara Seidlova of the Czech Republic, with Germany's Gina Luckenkemper third.

Awuah's success came only minutes after Prescod had won the men's race, beating his previous personal best of 6.61 seconds.

"This is not a bad time for me," he said Prescod. "I was quite happy with my start. This is my first time at ISTAF indoor and I have to say it is amazing.

"Being so close to the fans here is very special. The Germans put a great show together. The atmosphere is incredible and I will definitely be back."