Lauren Roy achieves European Indoor 60m mark in AAI Games victory

Lauren Roy can look forward to making her Ireland senior debut in Glasgow

City of Lisburn sprinter Lauren Roy is set for next month's European Indoor Championships in Glasgow after achieving the 60m qualifying time.

Roy, 18, clocked 7.39 seconds when winning at the AAI Games at Abbotstown on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland women's time was 0.01 seconds inside the Glasgow qualifying mark.

Roy was part of the Ireland 4x100m relay squad at last year's World Under-20 Championships in Finland.

She did not run at the championships as the Irish quartet clinched a surprise silver medal but the sprinter can now look forward to a senior international debut in Glasgow next month.

Roy's time was 0.03secs inside her previous personal best set in Athlone last weekend as she finished 0.02 ahead of Ciara Neville.

Sophie Becker is also in line to compete for Ireland in Glasgow after achieving the 400m standard.

Wexford athlete Becker clocked 53.66 seconds which was 0.09 under the European standard as she finished 0.65 ahead of Belfast youngster Davicia Patterson.

Annadale Striders' Conall Kirk won the men's 800m with a 1:49.69 clocking which left him ahead 0.06 ahead of Tullamore's Mark Milner.

Kirk will hope to have other opportunities to achieve the Glasgow standard of 1:49.00 over the next fortnight.