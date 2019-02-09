Dwain Chambers disqualified after false start in British Indoors 60m semi-final

Chambers last competed for GB five years ago

Spar British Athletics Indoor Championships Venue: Arena Birmingham, Birmingham Date: 9-10 February

Dwain Chambers' hopes of representing Britain at the European Indoor Championships are over after he was disqualified for a false start in his 60m semi-final at the British Indoors.

To be considered, the former world indoor champion, 40, needed a top-two finish in Birmingham and to reach the qualification standard of 6.60 seconds.

But after easing through his opening round, he was too fast off the mark.

Chambers retired in July 2017 and has only competed twice since.

"I feel like a fossil coming back into the sport again and being resurrected," he said after his disqualification.

"I'm going to walk out there with my tail between my legs unfortunately, watch how the weekend goes and then review."

The 60m final will take place at 17:00 GMT with the 2014 world indoor champion Richard Kilty among the qualifiers.

Chambers was banned for doping in 2004 but returned to the sport in 2006 and won the 60m world title four years later.

He attempted to break into American football during his two-year doping ban and did so again in 2007, before an unsuccessful trial spell at rugby league club Castleford Tigers in 2008.

He took gold at the World Indoors in Doha in 2010 and bronze two years later in Istanbul but last represented Great Britain in 2014,

The European Indoors take place from 1-3 March in Glasgow.