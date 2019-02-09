Kemoy Campbell: Jamaican athlete taken to hospital after collapsing during 3,000m

Campbell finished 10th in the 5,000m at the 2017 World Championships in London.

Jamaican distance runner Kemoy Campbell has been taken to hospital after collapsing during the men's 3,000m at the Millrose Games in New York.

Campbell, 28, was acting as a pace-setter when he collapsed and fell into the infield after the second turn just beyond the 1,000m mark.

He was given medical attention by the side of the track and then carried out of the stadium on a stretcher.

Organisers did not immediately provide information on his condition.

According to reports, CPR was performed on Campbell and a defibrillator was used.