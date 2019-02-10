Six Scots confirmed for European Indoor Championships in Glasgow

Jemma Reekie claimed victory in the 1500m

Six Scots have confirmed their places at next month's European Indoor Championships in Glasgow after strong performances at the British equivalent.

Nine Scots were on the Birmingham podium, with Laura Muir, Neil Gourley, Zoey Clark, Chris O'Hare and Jemma Reekie winning gold to assure places.

And Guy Learmonth finished third in the men's 800m and earned his place after benefitting from a disqualification.

Eilidh Doyle, Andy Butchart, Lynsey Sharp and Adam Thomas could join them.

The selection window for the event at the Emirates Arena between 1 and 3 March remains open until after the Birmingham Grand Prix on Saturday - with the team announcement 24 hours later.

Reekie took inspiration from training partner Muir - who won the 3000m on Saturday - to claim the 1500m title.

She accelerated over the last 100 metres to take victory and said afterwards: "I've never wanted anything more. I really wanted to be in Glasgow.

O'Hare is a newcomer to the 3000m, but finished ahead of Charlie Grice and compatriot Andy Butchart with a time of 7.52.86. Butchart's third-place means he must wait to find out if he has a place.

"I feel really good but the 3000m has been a tough race and a new event for me," said O'Hare. "I just made the step up purely for indoors, I'm not finished with the 1500m yet by any stretch."