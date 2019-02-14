Laura Muir: Scot targets second European Indoor double after pain of Glasgow 2014

Muir shows off the European medals crafted by Glasgow School of Art graduate Andrew Fleming

Laura Muir aims to make up for the disappointment of Glasgow 2014 by defending both of her European Indoor Championships titles on home soil.

Muir, 25, won gold over 1500m and 3,000m in Belgrade two years ago and is well placed to repeat the trick at Glasgow's Emirates Arena, 1-3 March.

The Scot recalls being "so gutted" after missing out in the Commonwealth Games 1500m final at Hampden.

"It's a huge opportunity for me and so many Scottish athletes," said Muir.

"I never thought I'd have the chance to compete at a major championship in Scotland again, so to have this championship here on essentially my home track is just so big for me.

"I'm so grateful that I'm here and I'm racing. I just want to go out there and perform as best I can."

Muir was distraught to finish down the field in the 1500m final at Glasgow 2014 after appearing to be clipped by another athlete on the final bend.

Five years on, she's a multiple medallist at European and World level and keen to add to her growing collection.

She goes into the event as the newly crowned British Indoor 3,000m champion, having also recently re-written the Scottish record books over 800m.

"To be setting personal bests and breaking Scottish records indoors is fantastic at any point in time, but for it to be a month ahead of the European Indoors in Glasgow is great," she told BBC Scotland.

"It's so exciting. I missed out on a medal at Glasgow 2014 and I was so gutted.

"This is my first time coming into a major championship as defending champion. If I could do the 'double double', that would be so special. And to do it in this stadium, on home soil, where I've got lots of friends and family coming, it would be so special."