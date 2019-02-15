Armagh Road Races: Steph Twell and Topi Raitanen clinch victories

Steph Twell finished six seconds ahead of another Briton Jessica Judd

Britain's Steph Twell and Finland's Topi Raitanen clinched impressive victories at Thursday's Armagh International Races Races.

Twell equalled Laura Weightman's course record as she won the women's 3km event in eight minutes and 59 seconds.

The 29-year-old Scot finished six seconds ahead of another Jessica Judd with Amy Griffith [9:10] completing a British one-two-three.

Raitanen cut 11 seconds off the men's course record in his triumph.

The Finn clocked 13 minutes and 43 seconds which smashed US athlete David Nightingale's 2009 course mark.

Raitanen finished two seconds ahead of Scotland's Adam Craig with last year's winner Sam Stabler credited with the same time as the runner-up in third place.

All the men's top 10 broke the existing course record with British trio Jonny Mellor [13:46], Andy Heyes [13:48] and Philip Sesemann [13:50] completing the top six and Matt Bergin [13:59] the top Irish finisher in 12th and Kevin Dooney [14:08] 16th.

Emma Mitchell, in hard training for her upcoming marathon debut in London, was the leading Irish women's finisher in eighth place [9:24] with home athlete Fionnuala Ross a further five seconds back in 15th.