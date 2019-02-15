Reece Prescod: British sprinter to skip European Indoors in favour of World Championships

Reece Prescod (right) won European silver behind team-mate Zharnel Hughes in Berlin last year

Indoor Grand Prix Venue: Arena Birmingham Date: Saturday, 16 February Time: 13:15-16:30 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC One, Red Button, online and Connected TV

Skipping the European Indoor Championships in order to target the "bigger goal" of a World Championship medal is a "logical" decision, says British sprinter Reece Prescod.

The 22-year-old has chosen to miss the event in Glasgow in March in order to focus his preparations on the worlds in Doha in September and October.

Prescod won European silver in 2018 and would have been among the favourites for gold in Glasgow.

"We thought about it," he said.

"In terms of championships it's always good to have a medal but what's the bigger plan? We made a performance-based decision rather than on hype.

"A lot of people get caught in hype and the big thing for me this year was just think, stop and say 'forget everything'. No emotion, no nothing, just be logical."

Prescod will compete at the Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham on Saturday, having run the 60m in 6.53 seconds in Berlin earlier in February.

He was the only Briton in the World Championship final in London two years ago, when he finished seventh, but dreams of finishing on the podium in Qatar later this year.

"We ran 6.53 seconds and everyone's like 'yes! Hype, hype, hype'. No, just chill out - what's the goal this year and what are the aims?" Prescod added.

"People don't understand it. 'You guys are sprinters, you should run at every competition, you should win this and that' but there's a bigger, deeper meaning behind it.

"Everyone said to my coach recently, 'he's got to do the Europeans now - there's a medal there he can win'. To some coaches it would mean having to go out and win that medal.

"But it's actually being able to be mature and say, as much as it would be great, you have a bigger goal - you want to win a medal at the World Championships and run sub-10 all the time, you want to run sub-20 for 200m."