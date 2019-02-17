Laura Muir in record GB squad for European Indoor Championships in Glasgow
Athletics
British Athletics have named a record-equalling 48 athletes for the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow.
Double European indoor champion Laura Muir, sprinter Asha Philip and hurdler Andrew Pozzi will all be defending their titles from Belgrade in 2017.
Pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among five former European indoor champions in the squad.
The event from March 1-3 will be broadcast live on the BBC.
Muir, who broke the British record to win the indoor mile in Birmingham on Saturday, will attempt to defend her 1500m and 3,000m titles, while Pozzi's inclusion is subject to proving his fitness.
Two other medallists from Belgrade two years ago are included in the team - middle-distance runners Eilish McColgan and Shelayna Oskan-Clarke.
Glasgow is the last major championships before the World Championships in Doha later in the year.
There will be a record nine Scottish athletes on the British team. including the nation's most decorated track-and-field athlete Eilidh Doyle and European indoor 1500m bronze medallist Chris O'Hare, who is making the step up to 3,000m.
For the second successive major championships there are more women (26) than men (22) selected, while there are 10 athletes set to make their major senior international debut, including Joe Reid, who is also the first athlete from the Isle of Man to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at a major international championships.
British Athletics' performance director Neil Black said: "Competition for places has been fierce.
"With the 2019 World Championships and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games drawing ever closer, Glasgow is a great opportunity for our athletes to defend titles, win medals and show their quality on a major international stage."
GB men:
- 60m: Ojie Edoburun
- 400m: Cameron Chalmers, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Owen Smith
- 800m: Guy Learmonth, Joe Reid, Jamie Webb
- 1500m: Robbie Fitzgibbon, Elliot Giles, Neil Gourley
- 3000m: Andrew Butchart, Charlie Grice, Chris O'Hare
- 60m Hurdles: David King, Andrew Pozzi
- High Jump: Chris Baker
- Long Jump: Feron Sayers
- Triple Jump: Nathan Douglas, Julian Reid
- 4x400m Relay: Joe Brier, Cameron Chalmers, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Owen Smith, Thomas Somers
- Heptathlon: Tim Duckworth
GB women:
- 60m: Kristal Awuah, Rachel Miller, Asha Philip
- 400m: Amber Anning, Zoey Clark, Eilidh Doyle
- 800m: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Mari Smith, Adelle Tracey
- 1500m: Sarah McDonald, Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie
- 3000m: Melissa Courtney, Eilish McColgan, Laura Muir
- High Jump: Morgan Lake
- Pole Vault: Holly Bradshaw
- Long Jump: Abigail Irozuru, Jazmin Sawyers, Jahisha Thomas
- Triple Jump: Naomi Ogbeta
- Shot Put: Sophie McKinna, Amelia Strickler
- 4x400m Relay: Amber Anning, Zoe Clark, Eilidh Doyle, Phillipa Lowe, Laviai Nielsen
- Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Coverage times
Friday, 1 March
09:30-14:00, BBC Two
18:30-22:00, BBC Two (not in Wales or Northern Ireland)
Saturday, 2 March
09:30-13:00 & 17:30-21:15, BBC Two
Sunday, 3 March
10:00-13:00 & 17:30-20:00, BBC Two
20:00-21:30, BBC Four