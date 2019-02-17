European Indoor Championships: Record number of Scots selected

Media playback is not supported on this device Laura Muir wins women's 3,000m gold in Birmingham

Scottish athletes will be aiming for "a little bit more" than one or two medals at the European Indoor Championship in Glasgow next month, says head coach Stephen Maguire.

Nine Scots have been confirmed in the 48-strong British team for the event at the Emirates Arena from 1-3 March.

It is the highest number for over 50 years, surpassing the previous record of six in 2015 and 2017.

"I don't think we really could have asked for any more," said Maguire.

"We have true international class athletes here in Scotland - we're seeing repeated evidence of that in recent performances. And their goals will be the podium or places in finals.

"One or two medals? My aspirations might be a little bit more than that. I'd be very confident the Scots can perform very well indeed."

Defending champion Laura Muir will double up over 1500m and 3000m, and will be joined in the former by training partner Jemma Reekie and in the former by Eilish McColgan.

Eilidh Doyle and Zoey Clark will both also compete in two events - the individual 400m and the 4x400m Relay.

Four Scottish men have also been selected, with Guy Learmonth, Neil Gourley, Chris O'Hare and Andy Butchart competing in across 800m, 1500m and 3000m.

The highest profile Scottish athlete to miss out is Lynsey Sharp, who had met the qualifying time for the 800m, but finished fifth in the British Championships last weekend.

In Belgrade two years ago, as well as Muir's double gold, McColgan took bronze in the 3000m and Doyle won relay silver.