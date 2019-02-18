Joe Reid runs personal best to secure GB spot for European Indoor Championships

Joe Reid
Reid will become the first ever athlete from the Isle of Man to represent Great Britain & Northern Ireland at a major international championships

Isle of Man athlete Joe Reid said he was "buzzing" after running a personal best time to qualify to represent Great Britain at next month's European Indoor Championships.

The recently-crowned British indoor 800m champion clocked a lifetime best of 1:47.83 to finish third at the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix.

The race was won by Australia's Joseph Deng with GB athlete Jamie Webb second.

Reid's time was well within the 1:48 time needed to represent GB in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old, who represented the Isle of Man at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, said: "I'm buzzing. It is a feeling of sheer happiness and now I can really enjoy the build up to Glasgow.

"I've always believed I belong it that quality of field and I'm not fazed by it."

The Cardiff student continued: "In indoor 800m races anything can happen, so don't write me off! I'm confident and anything could happen."

‪British Athletics have named Reid amongst a record-equalling 48 athletes to compete at the championships in Glasgow from March 1-3.

Reid will become the first-ever athlete from the Isle of Man to represent Great Britain & Northern Ireland at a major international championships.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story