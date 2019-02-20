Charlie Grice: Briton ruled out of European Indoor Championships with injury

Grice finished second in the 3,000m at this year's British Indoor Championships

British middle-distance runner Charlie Grice has been forced to pull out of the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow because of a foot injury.

Grice, 25, who finished fifth in the 1,500m at the 2015 European Indoors, said on social media he had "busted" his plantar fascia tendon.

The Englishman - named in a 48-strong British squad for the 2019 event - was set to compete in the 3,000m.

The championships run from March 1-3 and will be broadcast live on the BBC.