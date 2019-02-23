European Indoor Championships: Laura Muir has 'true belief' to win medals

Media playback is not supported on this device Muir records third fastest indoor mile of all time

Britain's Laura Muir has "complete confidence" in her ability to "win global medals", says British Athletics performance director Neil Black.

The Scot defends her 1500m and 3,000m titles at Glasgow's European Indoor Championships, which start on Friday.

The event is the first of a long season for Muir, 25, who graduated as a vet from Glasgow University last year.

"What Laura is doing now is demonstrating her inner belief that it is going to happen," said Black.

"That is based on true belief. We have all seen Laura evolve as an athlete, as a performer and a person and I am incredibly impressed."

Muir's two golds in Belgrade two years ago were her first major titles.

She took bronze and silver in the 3,000m and 1500m at the World Indoors last year before winning the 1500m at the European Championships in Berlin in August.

She broke Kirsty Wade's 31-year British indoor mile record by five seconds at the Birmingham Grand Prix last weekend, although the IAAF has said it will investigate her run if it receives any complaints about the prototype shoes she wore.

Muir, who is in a record 48-strong British squad, will race in the 3,000m on Friday evening, two hours after the 1500m heats.

The 1500m final is the last individual event on Sunday night.

Black said: "She has a very good chance of doing it and I actually think she thrives on it and we're going to see something special."