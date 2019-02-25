Wayde van Niekerk: Olympic champion makes winning return after knee injury

Wayde van Niekerk clocked 47.28 seconds on his return from injury

Olympic and world 400m champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk made a winning return to action after almost 17 months out.

The 26-year-old South African suffered a serious knee injury in October 2017 during a celebrity touch rugby match.

It ruled him out of last year's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

He was short of his best on his return to action as he won a 400m race in the provincial Free State championships in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

Van Niekerk overcame the challenge of international hurdler Cornel Fredericks late on to win in 47.28 seconds - 4.25secs outside his world record.

It was his first event since the 2017 World Championships in London, where he retained his 400m title and finished second in the 200m.

His rehabilitation included time in the United States, Qatar and South Africa.