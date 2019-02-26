European Indoor Championships: Guy Learmonth will captain GB team in Glasgow

Guy Learmonth (centre) was surprised to be voted captain by his team-mates

Guy Learmonth has promised a European Indoor Championships "to remember" after being named captain of the Great Britain & Northern Ireland team.

The 26-year-old secured his place in the team for Glasgow after winning 800m silver at the British championships.

The Scot said he was surprised to be voted captain by his fellow athletes and that it never crossed his mind.

"I believe we can top that medal table and there is no better place to do it than home soil," Learmonth said.

He follows in the footsteps of hurdlers Andrew Pozzi and Dai Greene, fellow middle-distance runner Shelayna Oskan-Clarke and fellow Scot Eilidh Doyle in being chosen by his peers to captain the team.

Learmonth, who made his major senior British international debut at the championships in Prague four years ago, will lead a record 49-strong team for the event from 1-3 March.

Before securing his qualification, the Lasswade runner opened his indoor season with an 800m personal best of 1:46.98 in Boston.

British Athletics performance director Neil Black backed Learmonth to "lead by example on and off the track in Glasgow and go above and beyond in his role as captain".