European Indoor Championship: Zoey Clark says exit in heats is own fault

Zoey Clark is also scheduled run in the 4x400m relay

European Indoor Championships Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Dates: 1-3 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Scotland's Zoey Clark blamed herself for getting her tactics wrong after failing to make the 400m semi-finals at the European Indoor Athletics Championship in Glasgow.

The Aberdonian finished fifth in her heat in a time of 53.85, having targeted a place in the final.

"I didn't execute," Clark sais. "It's my own fault but I'm so disappointed."

Andrew Butchart, Chris O'Hare (both 3000m) and Neil Gourley (1500m) reached their finals.

And Eilidh Doyle is through to the semi-finals of the 400m after finishing third in her heat to claim a fastest loser spot.