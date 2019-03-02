European Indoor Championships: Asha Philip and Chris O'Hare win medals in Glasgow
-
- From the section Athletics
|European Indoor Championships
|Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Dates: 1-3 March
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
Asha Philip and Chris O'Hare added to Great Britain's medal tally on day two of the European Indoor Championships.
Defending champion Philip failed to retain her title but pipped fellow Briton Kristal Awuah to bronze in the 60m, won by Poland's Ewa Swoboda.
Richard Kilty, seeking a third title, was fourth in men's 60m event.
Scot Chris O'Hare outsprinted Henrik Ingebrigtsen in the final 50 metres to clinch 3,000m silver as the Norwegian's younger brother Jakob took gold.
- Johnson-Thompson and Muir win golds for GB
- Cram's GB athletes to watch in Glasgow
- How to watch European Indoors on the BBC
More to follow.