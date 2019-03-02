European Indoor Championships: Asha Philip and Chris O'Hare win medals in Glasgow

From the section

Asha Philip won her first major individual title in Belgrade two years ago

European Indoor Championships Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Dates: 1-3 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Asha Philip and Chris O'Hare added to Great Britain's medal tally on day two of the European Indoor Championships.

Defending champion Philip failed to retain her title but pipped fellow Briton Kristal Awuah to bronze in the 60m, won by Poland's Ewa Swoboda.

Richard Kilty, seeking a third title, was fourth in men's 60m event.

Scot Chris O'Hare outsprinted Henrik Ingebrigtsen in the final 50 metres to clinch 3,000m silver as the Norwegian's younger brother Jakob took gold.

More to follow.