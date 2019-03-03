European Indoor Championships: Guy Learmonth hits out at 'trolls' after fall

Guy Learmonth fell during an 800m semi-final at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow

Great Britain captain Guy Learmonth has hit out at "trolls" calling him "the Elise Christie of the athletics world" after falling during his European Indoor Championships 800m semi-final.

The Scot, 26, failed to finish the race following his trip, having also fallen and broken his hand running in the Birmingham Grand Prix event last month.

Speed-skater Christie fell twice during Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics races.

"I hope one day I can be half as great as Elise," Learmonth tweeted.

"Remember she's a multiple world and European champion."

Learmonth fell and impeded Mark English in Glasgow, although the Irishman was later given a spot in the final.

"I don't really know what happened," he told BBC Scotland on Saturday. "There was a big gap on the inside and I thought I'd take it and I think Mark has come across and just given me a nudge. I managed to get through but I think I went over on my own two feet just with getting knocked off balance.

"I just can't believe that's happened twice in two weeks. It's devastating. I don't really know what else to say. It's been a tough indoor season for me, obviously.

"Tomorrow I'll wake up and it's a new day. I'm not going to be a drip or anything around the team, I'm going to support them. It's an incredible nation and a very strong team."