European Indoor Championships: Mark English wins 800m bronze in Glasgow

English finished third behind winner de Arriba and Webb in second

Ireland's Mark English has won a bronze medal in the 800m at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The Donegal native, who won silver in the event in 2015, crossed the line in a time of 1:47.39.

He finished behind winner Alvaro de Arriba of Spain (1:46.83) and Britain's Jamie Webb (1:47.13) in Sunday's race.

The 25-year-old took Guy Learmouth's place in the final after the Great Britain runner was disqualified for barging English in the semi-final.

English successfully appealed the incident, which took place during the third of four laps.