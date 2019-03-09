Race walking: Liu Hong sets new 50km world record at Chinese Race Walk Grand Prix

Liu Hong celebrates her victory
Liu Hong won gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro

Liu Hong has set a new world record in the 50km race walk, becoming the first woman to break the four-hour barrier with a time of 3:59:15 at the Chinese Race Walk Grand Prix in Huangshan.

The Chinese 31-year-old beat the previous record of 4:04:36 set in 2018 by compatriot Liang Rui in Taicang.

Liu, a 2016 Olympic gold medallist, also holds the record in the 20km event.

Only 56 men walked the 50km distance in a quicker time last year.

