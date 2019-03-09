Race walking: Liu Hong sets new 50km world record at Chinese Race Walk Grand Prix

Liu Hong won gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro

Liu Hong has set a new world record in the 50km race walk, becoming the first woman to break the four-hour barrier with a time of 3:59:15 at the Chinese Race Walk Grand Prix in Huangshan.

The Chinese 31-year-old beat the previous record of 4:04:36 set in 2018 by compatriot Liang Rui in Taicang.

Liu, a 2016 Olympic gold medallist, also holds the record in the 20km event.

Only 56 men walked the 50km distance in a quicker time last year.