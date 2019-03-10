Big Half 2019: Mo Farah wins last race before London Marathon
Britain's Mo Farah has defended his title in the Big Half race, finishing in one hour one minute 14 seconds in London on Sunday.
The four-time Olympic champion won the half marathon in a sprint finish to beat his time of 61:40 in the inaugural event last year.
The 13.1-mile race is the 35-year-old's final one before he goes for a first London Marathon win on 28 April.
In the women's race, Britain's in-form Charlotte Purdue retained her title.
Farah, who finished third at last year's London Marathon, failed to reclaim the title of Europe's fastest half marathon runner - a record he achieved by finishing the 2015 Great North Run in a personal best time of 59:22.
Switzerland's Julien Wanders beat that record by finishing in 59:13 at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in February.
Elsewhere, David Weir won by a margin of over three minutes in the elite men's wheelchair race, with a time of 51:11. Mel Nicholls triumphed in the elite women's wheelchair event.