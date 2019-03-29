London 2012: IOC confirms three athletes banned for doping

Valentin Hristov won bronze in the London 2012 Olympics

Three athletes have been disqualified from the London 2012 Olympics for doping, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed.

Weightlifting bronze medallist Valentin Hristov tested positive for the anabolic steroid oral turinabol.

Belarussian pair Alena Matoshka and Anis Ananenka have also been banned after reanalysis using new methods.

The athletes will appear before either the Court of Arbitration for Sport or an IOC Disciplinary Commission.

Ananenka, who finished 43rd in the men's 800m, tested positive for the same prohibited substance as Bulgaria's Hristov, while Matoshka, who was 25th in the women's hammer throw, tested positive for the steroid oxandrolone.

Previously, more than 500 samples from the London 2012 Games have been tested using methods that did not exist at the time.

The re-tests have resulted in 48 anti-doping violations being discovered, most of which were for anabolic steroids.

Meanwhile, the International Paralympic Committee has suspended Kyrgyzstan powerlifter Esen Kaliev for four years for breaking anti-doping rules. He will not be eligible to compete in the Tokyo 2022 Games following the ban.