Laura Muir leads way as 'hugely encouraging' number of Scottish records fall

Laura Muir retained the 1500m and 3000m titles in Glasgow

Laura Muir set five new Scottish indoor records during the 2019 season, with 49 national or all-comers marks falling in total, scottishathletics say.

Muir, 25, set new benchmark times at 800m, 1500m and the mile.

And her 3000m triumph at the European Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow bettered the existing all-comers and native records.

Scottishathletics chief executive Mark Munro said the number of newly ratified records was "fantastic".

"I believe 34 of these 49 performances were delivered by Scottish athletes and that is hugely encouraging," he said.

"Records are not the be all and end all, but they are, of course, a great indicator of strong performances and a general marker of the talent coming through."

In all, 16 all-comers records were set at the European Championships.

Among the other records, Andy Butchart improved on his own native record for 3000m in the European heats, while Andrew Murphy eclipsed Jamie Quarry's national record in the heptathlon by 22 points.