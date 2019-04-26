Caster Semenya: Ciara Mageean conflicted over star's testosterone case

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I've met Caster and raced against her. She's lovely' - Mageean on Semenya case

Northern Ireland athlete Ciara Mageean says her "heart goes out" to Caster Semenya as the South African waits for the ruling on whether her testosterone levels should be regulated.

The Olympic 800m champion is next week set to learn the result of her appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sport against a proposed IAAF rule change.

"I've met Caster and raced against her. She's lovely," said Mageean.

"She just wants to run. It's really hard. I'm still mixed about it."

'She was born the way she was'

Mageean was a 16-year-old when she first encountered Semenya at the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games in India.

"I raced the 800m and she blew the field away. And at the time, I observed that she didn't look like the rest of us," said Mageean, who won bronze for Ireland behind Britain's Laura Muir in the 1500m at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March.

"But....this is life. She was born the way she was and I was born the way I was.

"I know it has gone to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for more discussions and the IAAF has to make a decision on it. I don't envy anybody in that situation to be honest."

The South African star wants the scrapping of a proposed rule change, which would force athletes with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) to keep testosterone levels below a prescribed amount.

The rule would apply only to female athletes competing in distances between 400m and a mile.

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba's finished second behind Semenya in the 800m at the Rio Olympics and World Championships in London

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba revealed last week that she also has the same hyperandrogenism condition which leads to high levels of naturally occurring testosterone.

Niyonsaba took second behind Semenya in the 800m finals at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and World Championships in London a year later.

The Burundian has also won the 800m title at the last two World Indoor Championships.

"For the 800m girls, it's tough whenever you are one of the girls out there racing and you know you don't stand [much of] a chance of medalling," added Mageean, 27.

"I come from a scientific background having studied physiotherapy. I think of the testosterone level I have and the level they have. It's just incomparable really.

"But ethically and as a human it's so hard, those girls were born girls and they believe they are girls.

"My heart goes out to them because it's not an easy place to be."