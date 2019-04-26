Mo Farah: UK Athletics speak to Olympic champion about Haile Gebrselassie row

Haile Gebrselassie (left) and Mo Farah (right) raced against each other at the 2013 Great North Run

UK Athletics have held talks with Mo Farah regarding his row with Haile Gebrselassie and have received an assurance from him that he has had no contact with controversial coach Jama Aden since November 2016.

Gebrselassie has said his falling out with Farah stems from when he would not allow Aden to enter his hotel.

Aden was arrested as part of an anti-doping operation in Spain in June 2016.

A spokesperson for Farah has said Gebrselassie's claim is not true.

Aden, the former coach of 2015 world 1500m champion Genzebe Dibaba, was arrested after police raided his hotel room in Sabadell, north of Barcelona in June 2016. The investigation is ongoing. Aden is now based in Qatar.

In 2016, British Athletics said Aden had been "unofficial facilitator" for Farah when he trained in Ethiopia for a week in 2015 and had only called out lap times for the Briton. They have now sought to double-check that.

"To be clear Jama Aden has never trained Mo and this allegation along with many of the others levied by Haile Gerbreselassie and his hotel employees today have no basis and are not true," said a spokesperson for Farah on Thursday.

Alleged altercation at Gebreselassie's hotel

Gebreselassie's comments came after Farah said he had been the victim of a robbery while staying at the Ethiopian athletics great's hotel in Addis Ababa this year.

Gebreselassie responded to the claim by alleging that Farah "punched and kicked" a husband and wife at the hotel, but Farah's coach Gary Lough said he was acting in self-defence.

Lough, who was present during the incident, told the Evening Standard that a man had approached Farah, 36, and his training partner Abi Bashir in the gym and that Farah had been threatened with dumbbells.

"I turn round and this guy comes over threateningly as if he's going to attack Bashir and Mo tries to defend Bashir and hits the other guy," said Lough.

"So, they're grappling a little bit and the woman comes running and Mo turns round not knowing who it is and she got hit on the arm.

"She had two 5kg weights in her hands and was threatening to throw them at him.

"So I shout: 'Put those things down or you'll be in jail.' Hotel security did nothing."

On Wednesday, at a media preview event for Sunday's London Marathon, Farah said that he had money, a watch and two phones taken from his room on 23 March.

He added that he was "disappointed" Gebrselassie "couldn't do nothing" to help retrieve his items.

Gebrselassie, 46, responded in a statement on Wednesday, accusing Farah of "blackmail" and "defaming" his reputation and business.