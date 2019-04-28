London Marathon 2019: Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins as Mo Farah fifth

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge ran the second fastest marathon in history to win the London Marathon as Britain's Mo Farah finished fifth.

Kipchoge, 34, who broke the world record in Berlin last year, triumphed in two hours two minutes 38 seconds.

Farah finished 3mins 1sec behind Kipchoge, while Briton Callum Hawkins was 10th.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei, 25, won the women's race to become the youngest female winner in London.

Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun finished second and third respectively behind Kipchoge, who finished 59 seconds shy of his world record of 2:01:39.

Farah's time of 2:05:39 was outside his personal best but is the second fastest marathon time by a Briton.

Hawkins, making his return to the marathon for the first time since collapsing from exhaustion in the 2018 Commonwealth Games marathon, set a new Scottish record of 2:08:14.

Kosgei wins maiden women's title in London

Kosgei beat defending champion and compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot to win her first London Marathon.

She crossed the finish line in 2:18:20, almost two minutes ahead of Cheruiyot as Roza Dereje of Ethiopia finished third.

Kosgei is 25 days younger than Aselefech Mergia when she won the 2010 race.

Britain's Charlotte Purdue was 10th, beating her personal best by almost four minutes.

More to follow.