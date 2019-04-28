London Marathon: Callum Hawkins takes big step towards Tokyo 2020

Media playback is not supported on this device T Rex, Iron Maiden & Metallica - check out Hawkins' marathon playlist

Callum Hawkins took a significant step to securing a place at next year's Tokyo Olympics by setting a new Scottish record in the London Marathon.

In his first marathon since collapsing in the 2018 Commonwealth Games race, Hawkins finished 10th in two hours, eight minutes and 14 seconds.

That breached Alistair Hutton's 1985 Scottish mark of 2:09.16.

It guarantees the 26-year-old a place in the team for the World Championships in Doha later this year.

And it may also be good enough to earn the Elderslie runner one of Great Britain's three Olympic spots.

In the women's race, Charlotte Purdue thrust herself into World Championship contention by finishing 10th in a new personal best.

The 27-year-old Scot took almost four minutes off her best to finish as the leading Briton, running 2:25:38 for third-fastest ever British women's marathon. Her time was also within the qualifying mark for the Tokyo Olympics.

"I am over the moon; to smash my personal best is all I could to ask for," she said. "I always get tempted to go with the leaders, but now I run better in the second half so I held back and that worked."

Robbie Simpson also ran a personal best in finishing 23rd in 2:14:56 - and fifth in the men's British Championship - with Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge winning in the second fastest marathon in history (2:02:38).

Mo Farah finished 3mins 1sec behind in the second fastest marathon time run by a Briton - a mark he already holds - to claim the British title.

Derek Rae took silver in the World Para Athletics Marathon Cup with a personal best of 2:27:08.