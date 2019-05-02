Diamond League Doha: Dina Asher-Smith wants to avoid World Championships hiccup

Dina Asher-Smith also won European gold in the 4x100m relay in Berlin last year

Diamond League: Doha Venue: Khalifa International Stadium Date: Friday, 3 May

European sprint-double champion Dina Asher-Smith will use Friday's opening Diamond League event in Doha to avoid any "curveballs" when she returns for September's World Championships.

The Briton, 23, is looking to build on her 2018 success, when she won 100m gold in Berlin, then became the first British woman to run under 22 seconds in taking the 200m European title.

"I want to have a dry run," she said.

"It's a chance to be inside the stadium and experience the climate."

The temperature is forecasted to reach about 30C on Friday when the Briton lines up in the 200m, with similar heat expected when the World Championships get under way in Qatar on 27 September.

Asher-Smith, in an interview with BBC Sport's Steve Cram, added: "I'd like to cover all bases and make sure there's no curveball when I want to run fast, which will be in September-October.

"Because Friday's race will contain a high-calibre field it was always on my schedule."

The Kent-born sprinter will line up alongside American 400m world champion Phyllis Francis, Berlin's 200m bronze medallist Jamile Samuel and Nigeria's 2014 Commonwealth 200m champion Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor.

Bahamian Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Jamaica's Olympic sprint-double champion Elaine Thompson and Ivorian world silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou are expected to be the Briton's main rivals this season.

When asked who she measured herself against, Asher-Smith said: "I respect every single woman you step up against. The only thing I can control are my own actions."

The Briton confirmed she plans to "double up" again in Doha, running both the 100m and 200m, and then do so next year at the Tokyo Olympics.

Compatriots and fellow Berlin individual medallists Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (200m), Shara Proctor (long jump) and Meghan Beesley (400m hurdles) will also compete in the Diamond League curtain-raiser.

Much of the focus on Friday will be on South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya, who will line up in the 800m two days after losing her appeal against regulations restricting testosterone levels in female runners.