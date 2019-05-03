Belfast City Marathon: New Sunday date sees entries up by 60% say organisers

Organisers believe this year's Belfast Marathon route will ensure more spectators than in previous years

Belfast City Marathon chairman David Seaton believes the decision to move the event to a Sunday has been "totally vindicated" by the 60% increase in entries for this weekend's race.

"Last year we had 2,900 who ran the marathon. This year we have 4,800," Seaton told BBC Radio Ulster.

The race's move from the bank holiday Monday did lead to some complaints from a number of church groups.

However, Seaton says most churches have now "bought into" the date change.

"There have been quite wide consultations with the various churches and we've had great co-operation from most of the churches," he added.

"Some of the church services are coming forward and some are being put back.

"A lot of the churches are having stalls outside and offering drinks and food and different things like that.

"The closest church to the start, Stormont Presbyterian Church is putting their service on at seven o'clock to facilitate the athletes and the officials, including probably myself.

"And as regards the 60% increase in numbers for the main marathon, I think that's indicative that we have done the right thing in moving the event forward to Sunday."

All 20,000 entries for this year's Dublin Marathon which takes place in October were filled by last December

Belfast move follows Dublin decision

The significant jump in entries mirrors what happened in the Dublin Marathon which was reinvigorated by its move to a Sunday date in 2016.

Belfast Marathon organisers also say that significant changes to the course this year will give a further boost to the event and ensure greater number of spectators.

Official course measurer John Glover believes the new route which has no major climbs over the opening 13 miles will further boost the Belfast event's credentials as a city marathon destination.

"Previously, the big complaint from athletes was that long haul up the Antrim Road followed by a very step drop down Floral Road which after 14 miles did a lot of damage. That has been removed.

"After the start at Stormont, the first six miles are basically downhill through Ormeau Park.

"It isn't really until you get beyond the halfway mark that you start to climb when you up Andersonstown Road to the City Cemetery.

"And mile 18 is the one that the runners are going to be talking about afterwards because of the climb up Ardoyne to the top of Alliance Avenue."

"As regards spectators, the first six miles last year were dead. This year, we already know we are going to have people out," added the Belfast Marathon official.

Kilkeel's Laura Graham will aim to repeat her 2017 triumph in the women's race

Graham aims to repeat 2017 women's triumph

In terms of the battles for race glory at the front, a 17th successive African success is expected in the men's race but locals Laura Graham and Gladys Ganiel are expected to challenge strongly in the women's event.

Two years ago, Kilkeel mother-of-four Graham became the first Northern Ireland to clinch a Belfast Marathon victory in 18 years when she won just eight days after running the London Marathon.

Graham, 33, has returned to action after several months out following a leg injury by winning the recent Larne and Omagh Half Marathons and will aim to over-turn her second place to Kenya's Caroline Jepchirchir 12 months ago.

Jepchirchir clocked two hours 41 minutes and 23 seconds to win a year ago but Graham has a personal best of 2:37.05 set in Berlin in September 2017.

Commonwealth Games athlete Ganiel, 42, will be making her first appearance in the Belfast event having clocked 2:42.42 in her most recent marathon outing at last year's European Championships in Berlin.

Like compatriot Jepchirchir, last year's men's winner Eric Koech will aim for a repeat success in what is expected to a Kenyan-dominated race.

His rivals will include 2013, 2015 and 2016 winner Joel Kositany plus 2017 victor Bernard Rotich and last year's runner-up Daniel Tanui.

Koech won last year in 2:18.19 which was over four minutes slower than the Belfast course record of 2:13.41 set by Ethiopia's Negewo Ararisa in 2012.

The women's course record was achieved by Ukraine's Nataliya Lehonkova when she clocked 2:36.50 in 2013.