Diamond League Doha: Dina Asher-Smith wins 200m as she starts season in style

Dina Asher-Smith won gold in the women's 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at last year's European Championships in Berlin

Diamond League: Doha Venue: Khalifa International Stadium Date: Friday, 3 May Coverage: TV highlights on BBC One at 13:15 BST on Saturday, 4 May.

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith began her season with an impressive Diamond League win in the women's 200m.

The European sprint-double champion, 23, stormed to victory in Doha, in a world-leading time of 22.26 seconds.

"That's a cracking start to the year," said BBC Sport's athletics commentator Steve Cram. "There was a slight following wind but it was legal.

"There's bound to be more to come from her so watch out everyone - she's going to be a major contender this year."

In the first Diamond League meeting of 2019, the Netherlands' Jamile Samuel was second in 22.90 with Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare third (23.14).

Last year's European silver medallist Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, 25, ran 20.83 as he came sixth in the men's 200m.

Turkey's European champion Ramil Guliyev won that event in 19.99, ahead of Ecuador's Alex Quinonez and Canada's Aaron Brown, while Ireland's Leon Reid was seventh in 20.93.

Lorraine Ugen (6.62m) was fourth in the women's long jump with fellow Briton Shara Proctor eighth (6.35m), as Colombia's Catherine Ibarguen won with a jump of 6.76m.

Meghan Beesley was sixth in the women's 400m hurdles in 56.01, while Charlie Myers was sixth in the men's pole vault with 5.46m.

Shannon Hylton, 22, was disqualified in the women's 200m after a false start in her first Diamond League meeting.