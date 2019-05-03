Lynsey Sharp: Comments on Caster Semenya led to 'death threats'

Semenya won in Doha on Friday, two days after losing landmark legal case

Lynsey Sharp says she received death threats after previously speaking out about Caster Semenya's "advantage".

The Scots 800m athlete finished ninth in the Doha Diamond League meet on Friday, which was won by Semenya.

It came just two days after the South African, 28, lost a landmark case against athletics' governing body over rules designed to limit testosterone levels in female runners.

"By no means am I over the moon about this," Sharp told BBC Sport.

Sharp says she was targeted for comments about the difference between athletes with higher testosterone levels after finishing sixth in the 2016 Rio Olympics as Semenya took gold.

"I've had death threats. I've had threats against my family, and that's not a position I want to be in, it's really unfortunate the way it's played out." she said.

"I've known Caster since 2008, it's something I've been familiar with over the past 11 years."