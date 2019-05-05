Belfast City Marathon: Kenyans Kositany and Jepchirchir clinch victories

Joel Kositany repeated his 2013, 2015 and 2016 Belfast City Marathon triumphs

Kenyans Joel Kositany and Caroline Jepchirchir took victory in the first Sunday running of the Belfast City Marathon.

Kositany secured his fourth Belfast men's triumph as he crossed the line in two hours 18 minutes 40 seconds.

Jepchirchir repeated her 2018 win as she set the fastest ever women's time in Belfast, clocking 2:36:38.

This year's event was staged on a new course which organisers hoped would ensure faster times.

Jepchirchir's time was 12 seconds inside the previous Belfast course record set by Ukraine's Nataliya Lehonkova in 2013.

However, Kositany's winning time was almost five minutes slower than Negewo Ararisa's 2012 Belfast course record.

Kositany, who previously won the Belfast event in 2013, 2015 and 2016, finished eight seconds ahead over compatriot and last year's winner Eric Koech with 2017 victor Bernard Rotich completing an all-Kenyan men's podium three seconds further back.

Entries for this year race were up almost 60% on 2018 and on Friday race chairman David Seaton said that he attributed the rise from 2,900 competitors last year to this year's 4,800 to the new Sunday date.

And with runners also competing in the marathon relay, fun run and marathon walk, organisers expected around 18,000 overall participants in the event.