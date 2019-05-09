Mo Farah to defend Chicago title ending Doha 10,000m speculation

Mo Farah claimed his maiden marathon win in only his third race with victory in Chicago

Mo Farah ended speculation about a return to the track at the Doha World Championships by confirming he will try to defend his Chicago Marathon title.

Farah, 36, recently declined the chance to compete in the marathon in Doha, and had previously suggested he might go for a fourth successive 10,000m title.

But in an Instagram post he said his 2019 focus was "solely on the roads".

The Chicago Marathon takes place on 13 October, only a week after the 10,000m at the championships in Doha.

Farah, who finished fifth in May's London Marathon, said: "I will be returning to the Chicago Marathon on 13 October.

"Winning there last year and breaking the European record was very special and I'm excited to go back to try to defend my title and improve my personal best.

"Having discussed with my team and to ensure I have the best possible chance of achieving this goal, my focus for 2019 will be solely on the roads."

Farah retired from the track in 2017 to concentrate on marathons.

Having finished eighth on his London Marathon debut in 2014, Farah was third last year and came fifth in the 2019 edition last month.

Last October he claimed his maiden marathon victory in what was only his third race over the distance when he won in Chicago with a new European record of two hours, five minutes and 11 seconds.