World Relay Championships: GB women's 4x100m miss out in heats

Media playback is not supported on this device World Relay Championships: GB run quickest 4x100m time of 2019 to qualify fastest

Great Britain's women's 4x100m relay team missed out on the chance to qualify for the World Championships as they failed to finish their heat at the World Relays in Japan.

The reigning world silver medallists did not finish the race after a baton mix-up between Desiree Henry and Ashleigh Nelson in Yokohama.

The British men's 4x100m team of CJ Ujah, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Adam Gemili and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran the quickest time of 2019 to qualify fastest for Sunday's final.

The women's 4x400m team of Zoey Clark, Laviai Nielsen, Amy Allcock and Emily Diamond qualified third fastest for their final, while men's quartet of Rabah Yousif, Dwayne Cowan, Cameron Chalmers and Martyn Rooney were sixth overall to make the final.

Those three teams have all qualified for the World Athletics Championships in Doha in September.

The mixed 4x400m team of Alex Haydock-Wilson, Finette Agyapong, Anyika Onuora and Jamal Rhoden-Stevens also sealed their spot despite finishing 12th and missing out on the final.

The women's 4x100m team have until 6 September to qualify.