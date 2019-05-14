Mark Dry: Scottish hammer thrower provisionally suspended on doping charge

Mark Dry had been targeting Tokyo 2020 after hip surgery

Scottish hammer thrower Mark Dry has been provisionally suspended by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after being charged with "tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control".

According to UKAD's rules, that charge can include "attempting to interfere with a doping control official".

It also covers "providing fraudulent information" or "attempting to intimidate a potential witness".

Dry will fight the charge and is taking legal advice.

The 31-year-old won bronze at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games before having hip surgery last summer.

UK Athletics say Dry has "the opportunity to respond to the charge including the right to a full hearing" but have not given details of the alleged tampering.

"We are aware of the case involving a Scottish athlete," said Scottish Athletics.

"There is a process to be followed and we have to await the outcome of that process [which involves UK Athletics and UK Anti-Doping].

"We have a duty of care for all our athletes and that is very much in our thoughts at this stage, too."