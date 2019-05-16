Sophie McKinna: Shot putter denied Worlds qualifying throw because of 'no photo-finish kit'

Sophie McKinna will try to throw the qualifying distance again in Loughborough this weekend

Shot putter Sophie McKinna says she has been denied a qualifying throw for the World Championships as the event she competed at had no photo-finish kit.

The British indoor champion threw a personal best 18.23m at the Norfolk Track & Field Championships on 11 May.

But it will not stand as a World Championships qualifying distance as the event lacked the necessary permit, which McKinna says is due to a lack of timing equipment for track events.

"It's just absolutely crazy," she said.

McKinna, 24, told BBC Radio Norfolk: "I was massively upset when I found out, because a photo-finish has nothing to do with my event."

A British Athletics spokesperson confirmed that they were still reviewing the circumstances around the competition permit level, adding: "We look forward to seeing Sophie breaking the standard regularly across this season following on from her superb indoor form this winter."

McKinna set a new indoor best of 17.97m earlier this year, and her recent 18.23m effort equalled her outdoor best set at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last year.

The qualifying distance required by the British selectors for the Worlds in Doha, starting on 28 September, is 18.00m.

'Discriminatory against people who live in Norfolk'

The Norfolk thrower has received support from fellow athletes on Twitter including triple European champion sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, who said: "This is so sad and makes no sense."

McKinna added: "Norfolk Athletics had the correct level officials, measuring device and also a steel tape to make sure my event was of an international standard, and that if I threw that distance it would be OK.

"If I lived in a richer county, whose federation could afford this equipment, none of this would've happened - which I think is quite discriminatory against people who live in Norfolk.

"Luckily I've got the backing of Norfolk Athletics and they're not going to take this, and will hopefully take it a bit further up the chain and get it resolved eventually."