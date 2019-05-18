Diamond League: Noah Lyles runs personal best in Shanghai to win in photo finish

Lyles is a former U20 world champion at 100m

Noah Lyles beat US team-mate Christian Coleman by 0.006 seconds in the men's 100m at the Diamond League in Shanghai.

Lyles, 21, won in a photo finish with a personal best of 9.86 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.

South African Akani Simbine was third, ahead of last year's winner Reece Prescod, the Briton clocking 9.97secs.

Earlier in the day, American Aleia Hobbs won the women's 100m in her debut Diamond League race in 11.03, despite having a broken wrist.

Briton and world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi finished in seventh in the men's 110m hurdles, with compatriot Holly Bradshaw coming eighth in the women's pole vault.