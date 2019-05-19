Brendan Boyce: Donegal race walker books berth at third Olympic Games

Brendan Boyce just missed out on a medal in Lithuania

Donegal man Brendan Boyce has qualified for his third Olympics after finishing fifth in the 50km at the European Race Walking Championship in Lithuania.

Boyce, 32, produced a personal best of three hours, 48 minutes and 13 seconds - 32 seconds inside his previous mark.

The Milford man just missed out on a bronze medal after battling with Portugal's Joao Vieira and Poland's Artur Brzozowski.

Boyce competed at London 2012 and the 2016 Rio Games.

The Donegal man was 29th in the 20km event in London and finished 19th in the 50km in Rio and can now look forward to his trip to Tokyo next year.