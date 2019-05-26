Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins Gotzis heptathlon with personal best score

Katarina Johnson-Thompson secured the highest heptathlon score of the season so far

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won the heptathlon at the Gotzis Hypo-Meeting with a personal best and world-leading score of 6,813 points.

The Briton extended her overnight lead in the first event of day two, leaping the furthest (6.68m) in the long jump.

She performed strongly in the javelin and 800m to finish ahead of second-placed Latvian Laura Ikarniece (6476) and Xeria Krizsan of Hungary (6469).

The 26-year-old's previous best score was 6,759.

Her best throw of 42.92 in the javelin and second-best time of 2:08:28 in the 800m on the second day of competition were enough to secure the best heptathlon score of the season so far.

Commonwealth champion Johnson-Thompson took the lead on day one (4,034) of the annual event in Austria after going highest in the high jump before claiming the quickest 200m time.

The competition in Gotzis is considered the biggest combined event outside of the major championships and attracts many of the world's best multi-eventers.

Johnson-Thompson's compatriot Niamh Emerson, 20, was forced to withdraw after two events following the recurrence of a knee injury.