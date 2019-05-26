Westminster Mile: Lara Muir takes bronze as Chris O'Hare retains men's title

Media playback is not supported on this device Laura Muir takes bronze as Melissa Courtney wins Westminster Mile

Laura Muir had to settle for third in the Westminster Mile while fellow Scot Chris O'Hare won the men's race for the second year in succession.

O'Hara clocked 4:00 in retaining his British Road Mile Championships title.

Muir was beaten by Melissa Courtney of Wales, who took gold, and England's Sarah McDonald.

'I wanted to win but it's okay at this time of year with a long season,' Muir said. 'I had a break after the indoors and trained very hard at altitude.'