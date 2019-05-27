London 10,000: Britons Mo Farah and Steph Twell win men's and women's titles

Farah won the London 10,000 for five successive years from 2009-13, as well as in 2018 and 2019

Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah won the Vitality London 10,000 for the seventh time as compatriot Steph Twell also retained her title.

Farah, 36, finished in 28 minutes 14 seconds as fellow Britons Andrew Butchart and Nick Goolab finished second and third respectively.

Scotland's Twell, 29, crossed the line in 31:55, ahead of Jess Piasecki and Verity Ockenden.

"I honestly thought this was my sixth [win]," Farah told BBC Sport.

"It's even better when I heard it was my seventh one."

European 5,000m bronze medallist Twell told BBC Sport: "I was a bit nervous because there is a great depth in British women's running.

"I love running with the guys. I think that an equal run is a really good way to push yourself and push your body.

"This is the penultimate year before the Olympic year. You want to build as much foundation to give yourself the best chance of being selected.

"It's a huge honour to become an Olympian but that's not the finish line. The finish line is giving a really good performance out in Tokyo."

Daniel Sidbury and three-time Paralympic medallist Shelly Woods won the men's and women's wheelchair races, having both won their respective races in Sunday's Westminster Mile.

"I'm very surprised, but very pleased," Sidbury told BBC Sport.

"I'm pleased with how both races went. I was more nervous for this 10k as I thought it would be more of a challenge."

On Sunday, Twell and her husband Joe Morwood broke a world record for the fastest mile while holding hands.