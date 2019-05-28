How to watch highlights of the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on the BBC

Dina Asher-Smith won the 200m in 22.26 seconds at the last Diamond League meeting in Doha

Dina Asher-Smith will go head-to-head with the Netherlands' two-time world champion Dafne Schippers and Jamaica's double Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson in the 200m at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm.

The British sprinter will be aiming to make it back-to-back Diamond League victories in the third meeting of this year's series, which takes place at Stockholm's Olympic Stadium on Thursday, 30 May.

Scotland's Laura Muir will also take to the track for the first time this summer in the 1500m, while other international stars set to compete include the USA's Michael Norman in the men's 400m and Kenya's Hellen Obiri in the women's 5,000m.

Highlights will be televised on BBC One from 11:30 on Saturday, 1 June, and later that day from 22:00 on the Red Button.

Schedule & BBC coverage times

All times BST and subject to change.

Stockholm Diamond League (Thursday, 30 May)

Saturday, 1 June

11:30-12:30 - Highlights, BBC One

22:00-07:50 (ends Sunday) - Highlights (replay), BBC Red Button

