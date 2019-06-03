Caster Semenya: Olympic 800m champion can compete after Swiss court ruling

Caster Semenya has won the Olympic 800m title twice and the world title three times

Caster Semenya will not need to take testosterone-reducing medication to compete after a Swiss court temporarily suspended a new IAAF ruling.

The Olympic 800m champion, 28, last month lost her challenge to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) against the implementation of a restriction on testosterone levels in female runners.

The ruling would have affected women competing from 400m to the mile.

"I hope following my appeal I will once again be able to run free," she said.

"I am thankful to the Swiss judges for this decision."

Following the decision by Cas, the South African took her appeal to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland, citing the need to defend "fundamental human rights".

Her legal representative Dr Dorothee Schramm said: "The court has granted welcome temporary protection to Caster Semenya.

"This is an important case that will have fundamental implications for the human rights of female athletes."

In its initial judgement Cas found that the new rules proposed by the IAAF - athletics' world governing body - for athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) were discriminatory, but concluded that the discrimination was "necessary, reasonable and proportionate" to protect "the integrity of female athletics".

