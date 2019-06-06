Laura Muir, Eilish McColgan & Andrew Butchart all clock second best times

Laura Muir is the defending Diamond League champion over 1500m

Laura Muir ran her second fastest time over 1500m in Rome but had to settle for second place behind world record holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia.

European champion Muir ran a season's best three minutes 56.73 seconds in the Diamond League meeting.

Dibaba opened up a healthy lead on the final lap and, despite a strong finish, Muir was unable to chase her down.

Fellow Scot Eilish McColgan finished sixth in the same race in 4:02.29, her second best time over the distance.

McColgan now has Olympic qualifying times for 1500m and 5000m.

Andrew Butchart continued the trend of second best times for Scots, finishing eighth over 5000m. His time of 13:09.33 was within a second of his personal best, while the top six in his race all ran under 13 minutes.