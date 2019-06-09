Russia's ban for doping upheld months before World Championships in Doha

Russian hurdler Sergey Shubenkov has only been allowed to compete as a neutral after fulfilling strict anti-doping criteria

Russian athletes may miss this year's World Championships in Doha after the International Association of Athletics Federations voted to continue its doping ban.

The IAAF took the decision at a council meeting in Monaco - the 11th time it has voted to maintain the ban.

Athletes have not been able to compete for Russia since November 2015 after state-sponsored doping was uncovered.

The World Championships will take place from 28 September to 6 October.

Under the terms of the IAAF ban, Russian athletes cannot compete under their own flag.

However, athletes who have met the IAAF doping review board's drug-testing criteria can compete under a neutral flag.

More than 70 Russian athletes competed as neutrals at the European Championships in Berlin in August 2018.

The latest decision to uphold the ban puts the IAAF at odds with other sporting bodies such as the World Anti-Doping Authority (Wada) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who have revoked their own suspensions of Russia.

In February 2018, Russia's Olympic membership was restored after its suspension from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, while Wada lifted its three-year ban in September the same year.