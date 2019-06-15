Caster Semenya rejects Rabat Diamond League 800m invitation

Semenya is appealing against new IAAF rules restricting testosterone levels in female athletes

Caster Semenya has declined an invitation to race in the 800m at Sunday's Diamond League Meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

On Tuesday, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court suspended the IAAF's new rules restricting testosterone levels in female athletes.

Despite being cleared to continue racing, the South African said she was not being allowed to run in Morocco.

Semenya was then given an invite but it was too late for her to attend.

"She received an invitation but is unable to organise her schedule to come to Rabat," organiser Alain Blondel said.

Semenya has an ongoing legal appeal against the IAAF's new rules that she and other athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) must either take medication in order to compete in track events from 400m to the mile or change to another distance.

Diamond League meetings are not organised by the sport's governing body, the IAAF, with those in charge of individual events responsible for who they invite.

Despite the continuing legal wrangling, the double Olympic champion has already been named in South Africa's preliminary squad for the World Championships in Qatar later this year.