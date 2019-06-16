Rabat Diamond League: Britain's Andrew Pozzi second in 110m hurdles

Pozzi is a former world and European indoor champion at 60m hurdles

Britain's Andrew Pozzi finished second in the 110m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

The 27-year-old crossed the line in 13.30 seconds, 0.18secs behind Russia's 2015 world champion Sergey Shubenkov - competing under a neutral flag - who equalled the meet record.

Brazil's Gabriel Constantino was third.

Elsewhere, Britain's Lynsey Sharp finished fourth in the women's 800m with a new season's best time of 2:00.61, 0.26secs off third place.

In the men's 800m, Guy Learmonth placed ninth while in the women's 1500m, Eilish McColgan and Sarah McDonald were ninth and 10th respectively, both setting new personal bests.

In the field events, Chris Baker finished seventh in the men's high jump and Holly Bradshaw was ninth in the women's pole vault.