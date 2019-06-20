Belfast Irish Milers Meet: Fionnuala McCormack to battle with Emma Mitchell

Emma Mitchell will take on Fionnuala McCormack over 5,000m at Saturday's Belfast Irish Milers Meet

Fionnuala McCormack's 5,000m tussle with Emma Mitchell looks set to be among the highlights in Saturday's Belfast Irish Milers Meet.

Promoter Eamonn Christie has once again worked diligently to attract over 200 athletes to the latest staging of the meeting at the Mary Peters Track.

Mitchell, meanwhile, has been the main driver of an innovative social media campaign to promote the meeting.

"Emma's work has helped us to a huge extent," Christie told BBC Sport NI.

"We've had competitions and used countdown posters to get the word out and it's helped to give publicity to the many sponsors who are again involved this year."

'Overwhelmed at support from coaches'

As ever, Christie, who also coaches Northern Ireland 5,000m and 10,000m record holder Mitchell, has been putting in the hours to ensure the meeting retains it reputation as one of the best run on the island of Ireland, with not even knee replacement surgery in February, curbing the west Belfast man's enthusiasm.

"I take great pride in what we in Beechmount Harriers, the West Belfast Coolers and the Irish Milers Club do in putting on this meeting and I'm overwhelmed at the support I get from local coaches like Mark Kirk and Ian Neely and the likes of Joe Ryan from down south.

"It was voted in the best three track meets in the whole of Ireland last year only behind the Morton Games and the Cork City Sports which both have big budgets.

"I do this on a total shoestring budget with the great support I get from sponsors helping us out time and time again.

"Luckily this year I have got a bit of funding from Belfast City Council hospitality so we will be able show the athletes a bit of hospitality afterwards which is great."

Fionnuala McCormack finished a superb 18th at the World Cross Country in March

McCormack back in action after having first child

As for what looks likely to be the race of the day, Christie is optimistic his charge Mitchell will be able to challenge a McCormack, who has produced sensational form since returning to action following the birth of her first child, daughter Isla.

The Wicklow woman was the second best European as she finished 18th at the World Cross Country Championship in Denmark in late March and followed that up two weeks later by placing 11th at the Boston Marathon as she produced a personal best of 2 hours, 30 minutes and 38 seconds to carve 44 seconds off her personal best.

Mitchell's hopes of making her marathon debut in London the following weekend were dashed by a calf tear but coach Christie is pleased to report that the Banbridge woman has been training well over the past six weeks.

Like former European Cross Country champion McCormack, Mitchell is targeting a marathon berth at the Tokyo Olympics with her bow over the 26 miles and 385 yards now likely to take place either in Berlin, Valencia or possibly even Dublin in the autumn.

Both McCormack and Mitchell will do well not to underestimate Donegal-based Ann Marie McGlynn, who produced the race of her life last autumn to set a new Northern Ireland half marathon record.

Young athletes to chase European qualifying times

The women's 5,000m will only be one of a number of intriguing races in the programme with young athletes from all over Ireland and Britain chasing qualifying times for the upcoming European Under-20 and Under-23 Championships.

A loaded women's 800m includes Irish record holder Roseanne Galligan, 31, back in action after racing lightly over the past couple of seasons.

Galligan is unlikely to have it all her own way with young Irish talents Nadia Power and Alanna Lally among the entries - in addition to several cross-channel challengers - while 2014 Commonwealth Games athlete Katie Kirk will be aiming to uphold local honour over the two laps.

There will be cash prizes for all men's and women's A races while one of the meet sponsors is putting up a £200 bonus for the first athlete to better 3:43.50 in the men's 1500m.

The metric mile race includes a team battle between the British Milers Club and their Irish counterparts with Matthew Wigelsworth, Aaron Phelps and John Ashcroft taking on home trio Cian McPhillips, Shane Fitzsimmons and Conal Hayes.

Irish Paralympic star Greta Streimikyte is among the entries in the women's 1500 while former Athletics Ireland head of endurance Steve Macklin is also bringing a number of young athletes from the Aspire Academy in Qatar to Saturday's meeting which will start at 13:30 BST and conclude shortly after 16:00.