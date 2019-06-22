Matt Wigelsworth wins feature event at Belfast Irish Milers Club Meeting

Preston AC's Matt Wigelsworth won the 1500m at the Belfast IMC meeting

English visitor Matt Wigelsworth was the impressive winner of the feature event men's 1500 metres at the Belfast Irish Milers Club Meeting on Saturday.

Wigelsworth, 22, was well off the pace in third place at the bell but stormed to the front on the final straight before setting a personal best 3:42.67.

Dubliner Andrew Coscoran was second in 3:43.96 with Irish Schools champion Darragh McElhinney third.

Omagh's Eilish Flanagan was in a class of her own in the women's 1500m.

The Carmen Runners club woman , who had only returned from Arizona where she is on an athletics scholarship, on the Wednesday before the race, opened up an unassailable lead on the penultimate circuit before coming home on her own in 4:21.06.

North Down's Rachel Gibson also notched up a new personal mark of 4:43.89 in second as Spain's Claudia Jalon occupied the bronze medal spot with a 4:24.83 timing. Further down the field Cavan native Anne Gilsinan took four seconds off her own world F50 best registering 4:41.46.

Both 800m races were thrilling affairs with contrasting outcomes. Kieran Kelly took up the running in the men's race with 300m to go and looked all over the winner as he entered the home straight.

However, his Raheny Shamrock club colleague Cillian Kirwan had other ideas as he overhauled Kelly right on the line to win in 1:50.45. Stephen McKay was rewarded for the long trip from Inverness with a third spot in 1:50.86.

Nadia Power lived up to the favourite's tag in the women's two-lapper striking the front on the final back straight to build up a 20 metre lead. Although fading slightly over the final 100m, the Dubliner still had enough in hand to win easily in 2:04.05.

Cork athlete Louise Shanahan won the mad scramble for second in a personal best 2:04.77 while City of Glasgow's Phillipa Millage claimed third in 2:05.48. Surprise here was Irish record holder for the event Rose-Anne Galligan ending up back in ninth with a modest 2:07.70 timing.

Other highlight's included comprehensive victories in the respective 5000m races by Tullamore Harrier Liam Brady (14:32.80) and Strabane resident Ann-Marie McGlynn (16:09.35).

Finn Valley's Shane Irwin (47.72) and North Down's Rachel McCann (56.94) were the winners of the respective 400m races while another Finn Valley athlete Janine Boyle arguably turned in the top sprint performance of the day with a 25.79 clocking in the women's 200m.