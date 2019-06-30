Kyle Langford: Commonwealth silver medallist apologises for incident with BMC official

Langford won silver in the 800m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast 2018 and came fourth in the final of the 2017 World Championships in London

Kyle Langford, the 2018 Commonwealth silver medallist, has apologised after appearing to grab an official by the throat at a track event on Saturday.

Video and pictures posted on social media show the 23-year-old appearing to react angrily to an official.

The 800m runner apologised, tweeting: "I let myself and my support team down by reacting angrily to an official at the BMC [British Milers Club] event.

"I allowed pre-race tension to get to me too much."

British Athletics said it would be reviewing the incident.

Former European junior champion Langford, who was allowed to race and finished fifth in the 800m in Watford, added: "My behaviour fell well short of what it should be.

"I have apologised to the official involved and have also followed up in writing, but I know that this wasn't acceptable and I apologise that I behaved in that way.

"The officials in the UK are amongst the best in the world, and their work at events like the BMC have meant athletes like me have had chance to compete in some brilliant races. Once again, I'm very sorry and will be sure never to repeat this behaviour."

The BMC said: "We are aware of the incident and the matter was dealt with by the track referee. Kyle apologised on the day."